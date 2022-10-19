Watch CBS News
Local News

John Marshall High School student hospitalized following reports of stabbing

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

School stabbing investigation at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz
School stabbing investigation at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz 01:01

Police are investigating reports of a stabbing at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the campus located on Tracy Street at around 4 p.m. after learning of the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known, though the hospitalized student was said to be in stable condition.

The suspect was also taken into custody and was being held in the school's counseling office. 

Police are searching for another potential victim on the campus. 

This is a developing situation. Check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 4:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.