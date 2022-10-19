John Marshall High School student hospitalized following reports of stabbing

Police are investigating reports of a stabbing at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the campus located on Tracy Street at around 4 p.m. after learning of the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known, though the hospitalized student was said to be in stable condition.

The suspect was also taken into custody and was being held in the school's counseling office.

Police are searching for another potential victim on the campus.

This is a developing situation. Check back for details.