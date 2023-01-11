Jamie Yuccas is co-host of KCAL News Mornings and is a CBS News correspondent. Yuccas is joined by Rudabeh Shahbazi on the anchor desk every weekday morning at 7, 8 and 9am.

She joined CBS News as a New York-based correspondent for CBS Newspath in August 2015. Her reporting has been featured across all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

During her time at CBS News, Yuccas has covered high-profile stories including Orlando's Pulse nightclub shooting, the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics and the 2016 presidential campaign. Yuccas joined CBS Newspath from WCCO-TV, the CBS owned and operated station in Minneapolis, where she had been a morning anchor and general assignment reporter since 2011. While there, she won two Emmy Awards and contributed reporting to the "CBS Evening News" and "CBS Mornings" for breaking news stories in the Midwest, including flooding in Minot, North Dakota, the Minnesota state government shutdown, and winter weather and flooding across the region. She also won an Emmy Award for coverage of Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Previously, Yuccas was an anchor, reporter and producer at WBBH-TV in Fort Myers, Florida (2004-2011). She won a Florida Associated Press award for a feature story about a U.S. marshals operation. She began her career in at KTTC-TV in Rochester, Minnesota (2003-2004).

Yuccas graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's degree in journalism.