'It's time to bring the family back together'; Cook's Corner reopens Friday

In a Thursday afternoon Facebook post, the historic Trabuco Canyon biker bar said they will reopen Friday at 11 a.m.

The reopening comes a little over a week after the deadly mass shooting at the site.

"It's time to bring the family back together, we will be opening Friday at 11 a.m …Once again, our condolences go out to everybody who was here that evening," the Cook's Corner team said in a Facebook video.

"We hope that when everybody comes back, they understand that we have been through a lot and there's a lot of things going on internally and this, that, and the other, but we want to be here for the community and we need the community here for us"

They said fundraisers for Cook's Corner and others are in the planning stages, and to check back in on the Cook's Corner website for updates.

A Wednesday, Sept. 6 public vigil was also announced. It is to take place at 7 p.m. at the Library of the Canyons.

The Cook's Corner team said there won't be any music this weekend, as it will be a soft reopening, but music is planned for Labor Day.

"Thank you for all your support. The community and everyone around, near and far has just been so good to us, and I always say one hand washes the other guys. We'll see you this weekend."