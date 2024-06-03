Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, pleads guilty to federal charges

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the theft of millions from the Los Angeles Dodgers' star player to pay off illegal gambling debts.

Mizuhara, who has been the subject of a massive investigation that started in April, previously pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom during a procedural matter in early May.

He faces a maximum possible prison sentence of 30 years and will be sentenced on Oct. 25.

Shohei Ohtani (left) and Ippei Mizuhara (right) during an introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2023. Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

He appeared in federal court in Santa Ana for a change of plea hearing on Tuesday, pleading guilty to one count each of bank fraud and subscribing to a false tax return. The U.S. Attorney's Office previously said he could face more than 30 years in prison if convicted as charged.

"According to the complaint, Mr. Mizuhara stole this money, largely to finance his voracious appetite for illegal sports betting," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said at the time charges were announced.

Related: Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter is negotiating guilty plea with federal investigators: NY Times

Mizuhara was accused of "massive theft" by attorneys representing Ohtani the day after Major League Baseball's 2024 season got underway. He was fired by the Dodgers shortly afterward, at which point the complicated story began to unravel.

In the weeks since, MLB, the Internal Revenue Service, the United States Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation initiated their own investigations, revealing along the way that Mizuhara allegedly took more than $16 million to pay an illegal Orange County-based bookmaker.

Mizuhara is accused of helping Ohtani, who primarily speaks Japanese, set up bank accounts upon his move to the United States after he signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017. Estrada said that one of these bank accounts, which was set up in Arizona, became the source of wire transfers to the bookmaker.

"I am very saddened and shocked someone whom I trusted has done this," the Japanese star said through a new interpreter after the news broke. "Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has been telling lies. ... I never bet on sports or have willfully sent money to the bookmaker."

Shohei Ohtani (right) and Ippei Mizuhara (left) during their time with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022. Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

Ohtani and Mizuhara ended their six-year run in Anaheim when the two-way player signed a monstrous 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers after the 2023 season came to an end.

He was also accused of filing a false tax return in 2022 when he claimed to make $136,865. Instead, he earned more than $4.1 million from his bank fraud, according to prosecutors.

On top of gambling payments, prosecutors also allege that Mizuhara took more than $60,000 to fund personal dental work and purchase $325,000 worth of baseball cards.

Illegal gambling has become an unforeseen chapter of the 2024 MLB season, with former Angels infielder David Fletcher becoming ensnared in an investigation for placing bets with the same bookmaker in late-May. On Monday, league officials also announced that San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is facing a lifetime ban for betting on baseball games last season when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates.