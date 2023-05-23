Inland Empire issue evacuation orders for Ramona Fire

Watch CBS News
Ramona Fire

Ramona fire forces evacuations in San Jacinto; nearly 40 acres burned so far
Some residents near San Jacinto have been ordered to evacuate as crews try to contain a vegetation fire.

The Ramona Fire started at about 2:11 p.m. Cal Fire/ Riverside County Fire Department

According to Cal Fire/ Riverside County Fire Department, the Ramona Fire started at about 2:11 p.m. west of San Jacinto, near Romona Expressway and Warren Road. 

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for the following areas north of Cottonwood Avenue:

  • South of Upperline Avenue., 
  • West of Warren Road.,
  • East of Beech Street.   

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas:

  • West of Warren Road., but north of Esplanade Avenue., 
  • East of Beech Street., but south of Cottonwood Avenue.

So far, the fire has charred 40 acres with 0% containment. No one has been injured. 

