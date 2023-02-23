Hollywood sign gets hail during SoCal winter storm

It was hailing by the Hollywood sign as a cold winter storm hit southern California, dropping snow levels to roughly 1,500 feet in many areas.

SkyCAL captured video of what appears to be a dusting of hail around the famous Hollywood Sign, located at 1,578 feet in elevation, Thursday morning.

Light snow fell in areas of Santa Clarita Valley, Simi Valley, La Crescenta, La Cañada Flintridge, Sun Valley and elevated areas of Riverside County and San Bernardino County.

Scattered rain showers and hail were more widespread.

Rain and snow are in the forecast through Saturday with temperatures staying in the 30s and 40s.