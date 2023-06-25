Hikers locate human remains on Mt. Baldy

A group of hikers located human remains in the wilderness on Mt. Baldy on Saturday morning.

Mount Baldy. KCAL News

The group of civilians hiking through the area at around 10 a.m. discovered the remains and contacted authorities, whom say that the decedent has been taken to the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office for identification.

They say that the remains will not be identified until at least next week, said the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The discovery comes just a day after the family of actor Julian Sands, the British actor who went missing after setting out for a hike on Mt. Baldy, made a statement to remember their lost loved one.

Sands is one of a number of hikers who went missing in the same area during winter months.

The massive mountain, which eclipses 4,100 feet in elevation, was severely impacted by a series of storms this winter, creating extremely dangerous conditions.