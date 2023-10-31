Highland Fire: Evacuations ordered as 325-acre brushfire burns in Riverside County

Firefighters are battling a fast-moving fire burning in Aguanga in Riverside County, which has grown to 325 acres and is threatening nearby homes.

Smoke from the 300+ acre fire burning in Aguanga.

The blaze, which was first reported at 30 acres around 12:40 p.m. in the area of Highlands Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road, near the junction for Highways 79 and 371, is being fueled by strong Santa Ana winds in the area.

The fire has damaged at least one home, according to California Highway Patrol. The residents were able to escape without injury.

As a result, Riverside County Fire Department has ordered evacuations for residents living:

South of Sage/Golden Eagle Drive,

East of Becker Lane,

West of Boulder Vista,

North of Cottonwood Creek

Evacuation warnings have also been issued for those living:

East of Vail Lake Resort,

West of Shirley Way,

North of David Street,

South of Pueblo Road/Exa Ely Road.

The fire is currently 0% contained, firefighters said.

Corona, Hemet, Palm Springs and Murrieta Fire Departments are assisting in the battle, as well as the U.S. Forest Service.

A care and reception center has been set up for impacted residents at Great Oak High School, located at 32555 Deer Hollow Way, in Temecula. They can take any large animals to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter for care.