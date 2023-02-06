Here is a complete list of winners at the 65th annual Grammy Awards
Here is a complete list of winners at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, announced Sunday evening in downtown Los Angeles:
Record of the Year
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Album of the Year
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Song of the Year
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Best New Artist
Samara Joy
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele - Easy on Me
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Michael Bublé - Higher
Best Pop Vocal Album
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Snarky Puppy - Empire Central
Best Rock Performance
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Best Metal Performance
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Best Rock Album
Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
Best Alternative Music Performance
Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge
Best Alternative Music Album
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Best R&B Performance
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé - Cuff It
Best Progressive R&B Album
Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
Best R&B Album
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Best Rap Performance
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Best Rap Song
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best Rap Album
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Best Country Song
Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't
Best Country Album
Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Samara Joy - Linger Awhile
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future
Best Gospel Album
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Maverick City Music - Breathe
Best Roots Gospel Album
Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal
Best Latin Pop Album
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Rosalía - Motomami
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical
Best Tropical Latin Album
Marc Anthony - Pa'lla Voy
Best American Roots Performance
Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin' Ground
Best Americana Performance
Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind
Best American Roots Song
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Best Bluegrass Album
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree
Best Traditional Blues Album
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny
Best Folk Album
Madison Cunningham - Revealer
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Best Reggae Album
Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
Best Global Music Performance
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe
Best Global Music Album
Masa Takumi - Sakura
Best Children's Music Album
Alphabet Rockers - The Movement
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Viola Davis - Finding Me
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle - The Closer
Best Musical Theater Album
"Into the Woods" 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Various Artists - Encanto
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Michael Giacchino - The Batman
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Stephanie Economou - Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno
Best Instrumental Composition
Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Best Recording Package
Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden '81, '82, '83
Best Album Notes
Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Historical Album
Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording
Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
Producer of the Year, Classical
Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
Best Opera Recording
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
Best Choral Performance
The Crossing - Born
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
Best Classical Compendium
Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact
Best Music Video
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
Best Music Film
Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
