All the highlights of the 65th annual Grammy Awards

All the highlights of the 65th annual Grammy Awards

All the highlights of the 65th annual Grammy Awards

Here is a complete list of winners at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, announced Sunday evening in downtown Los Angeles:

Record of the Year

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Album of the Year

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Song of the Year

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Best New Artist

Samara Joy

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele - Easy on Me

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé - Higher

Best Pop Vocal Album

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

Best Rock Performance

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Best Metal Performance

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Best Rock Album

Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

Best Alternative Music Performance

Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge

Best Alternative Music Album

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Best R&B Performance

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé - Cuff It

Best Progressive R&B Album

Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Best R&B Album

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Best Rap Song

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Best Country Song

Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't

Best Country Album

Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future

Best Gospel Album

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Maverick City Music - Breathe

Best Roots Gospel Album

Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal

Best Latin Pop Album

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Rosalía - Motomami

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical

Best Tropical Latin Album

Marc Anthony - Pa'lla Voy

Best American Roots Performance

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin' Ground

Best Americana Performance

Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind

Best American Roots Song

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Best Bluegrass Album

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree

Best Traditional Blues Album

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny

Best Folk Album

Madison Cunningham - Revealer

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Best Reggae Album

Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling

Best Global Music Performance

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

Best Global Music Album

Masa Takumi - Sakura

Best Children's Music Album

Alphabet Rockers - The Movement

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Viola Davis - Finding Me

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle - The Closer

Best Musical Theater Album

"Into the Woods" 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists - Encanto

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Michael Giacchino - The Batman

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Stephanie Economou - Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Best Instrumental Composition

Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Best Recording Package

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden '81, '82, '83

Best Album Notes

Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Historical Album

Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording

Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

Best Choral Performance

The Crossing - Born

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

Best Classical Compendium

Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact

Best Music Video

Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Music Film

Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story