Hatchet-wielding man vandalizes at least 30 cars in Koreatown

Handful of cars vandalized by hatchet-wielding man in Koreatown

A hatchet-wielding man vandalized a over two dozen cars in Koreatown Monday afternoon.

It happened at about 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of S. Westmoreland Avenue and W. 5th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. At least 30 cars had been damaged.

Detectives did not locate the suspect. They described him as an adult man, wearing a gray sweater, black pants and a green bag.