Watch CBS News
Local News

Hatchet-wielding man vandalizes at least 30 cars in Koreatown

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Handful of cars vandalized by hatchet-wielding man in Koreatown
Handful of cars vandalized by hatchet-wielding man in Koreatown 01:01

A hatchet-wielding man vandalized a over two dozen cars in Koreatown Monday afternoon. 

It happened at about 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of S. Westmoreland Avenue and W. 5th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. At least 30 cars had been damaged.

Detectives did not locate the suspect. They described him as an adult man, wearing a gray sweater, black pants and a green bag. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 3:52 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.