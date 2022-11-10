Gunshot heard during eviction standoff in Hollywood Hills, 101 Freeway shut down by CHP
Authorities have gone to the 2300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard in the Hollywood Hills, where a standoff is in progress apparently involving an eviction notice being served at an apartment building, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
A sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau team has been sent to the location.
A gunshot reportedly was heard by authorities, but no injuries were reported.
Around 9:40 a.m., the entire 101 Freeway was shut down in both directions near Cahuenga Boulevard by the California Highway Patrol as a safety precaution. There is no word yet on when it will reopen.
