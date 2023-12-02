Granada Hills homeowner shoots and kills would-be robber
A Granada Hills homeowner shot and killed an attempted home invasion robber early Saturday morning.
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 5 a.m. to a "hot prowler" call in the 11400 block of Swinton Avenue near Rinaldi Avenue.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information is available at this time. This is a developing story.
