Granada Hills homeowner shoots and kills would-be robber

By Julie Sharp

/ CBS/City News Service

A Granada Hills homeowner shot and killed an attempted home invasion robber early Saturday morning. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 5 a.m. to a "hot prowler" call in the 11400 block of Swinton Avenue near Rinaldi Avenue.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 9:19 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

