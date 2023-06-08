Governor Newsom proposing a 28th Amendment to the Constitution to end the gun violence crisis Governor Newsom proposing a 28th Amendment to the Constitution to end the gun violence crisis 01:20

Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to end the country's gun violence crisis.

He said, "In this country, we do have the power. The power to change things, to reclaim our freedom from fear. Our ability to make a more perfect union is literally written into the Constitution."

The 28th Amendment would raise the minimum age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21.

There would also be mandated universal background checks that he says would prevent truly dangerous people from purchasing a gun that can be used in a crime.

Additionally, it would institute "reasonable" waiting periods for all gun purchases and ban people from buying assault rifles.

"This will guarantee states the ability to enact common-sense gun safety laws while leaving the 2nd Amendment intact, respecting America's gun-owning tradition," he said.

The 28th Amendment proposal guarantees common-sense protections that Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and gun owners overwhelmingly support.

Newsom will lead the effort through his recently launched "Campaign for Democracy" committee.