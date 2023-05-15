Gloria Molina, former Assemblywoman, LA City Councilwoman, Supervisor, dies at 74

Gloria Molina, a life-long politician and who impacted the entire state of California over the course of her career, has died at 74 years old.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family announces Gloria's passing this evening. She passed away at her home in Mt. Washington, surrounded by our famiily," said a post from family members on Molina's official Facebook account. "Gloria has been battling terminal cancer for the past three years. She faced this fight with the same courage and resilience she lived her life."

Molina will be well-remembered for the strides she made as a woman in politics, become the first Latina to be elected to the California State Assembly, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Los Angeles City Council. She also served on the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

She announced her battle with terminal cancer in March.

