Glendale: Police searching for suspect in fatal Glendale shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Glendale on Friday.
Officers with the Glendale Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Mariposa Street at around 5:30 p.m. after learning of the shooting.
Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity remains undisclosed.
Investigators did not provide information on a motive or suspect in the fatal shooting.
SkyCAL over the scene showed a large crime scene outside of what appeared to be an apartment complex in the area with clothing and a baseball bat littering the sidewalk.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.