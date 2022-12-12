"Ghosts" gets into "The Christmas Spirt" in special, hourlong #Ghostmas episode

"The Christmas Spirit: Part One" – In part one of a special one-hour #Ghostsmas episode, Jay's sister, Bela (Punam Patel), visits Woodstone Mansion and brings along an adoring male friend, inspiring Sam to spark a romance between them in the spirit of the holiday rom-coms she loves. Meanwhile, the ghosts have conjured up a very different holiday plan for Trevor and Bela. Also, Isaac has an awkward encounter with Nigel that forces him to look back on events in his life, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 15 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

"The Christmas Spirit: Part Two" – In part two of a special one-hour #Ghostsmas episode, Sam and Thorfinn get caught in the crossfire as the scheme Jay's sister, Bela (Punam Patel), and the ghosts have conjured up goes awry. Also, Isaac's marriage to Beatrice sheds light on how apprehensive he has been in communicating his feelings to Nigel, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 15 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

REGULAR CAST:

Rose McIver (Samantha) Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay) Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac) Richie Moriarty (Pete) Danielle Pinnock (Alberta) Asher Grodman (Trevor) Román Zaragoza (Sasappis) Sheila Carrasco (Flower) Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty) Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn)

GUEST CAST: PART ONE:

John Hartman (Nigel) Andrew Leeds (Eric) Punam Patel (Bela) Jaden Zachary Goetz (Blick Johnstone)

GUEST CAST: PART TWO:

John Hartman (Nigel) Hillary Anne Matthews (Beatrice) Andrew Leeds (Eric) Punam Patel (Bela) Neil Crone (Ben Franklin) Jaden Zachary Goetz (Blick Johnstone) Christian Daoust (Jenkins) Josee LaViolette (Nurse) Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper (Boston Guy)

PART ONE WRITTEN BY: Emily Schmidt

PART TWO WRITTEN BY: Joe Port & Joe Wiseman

DIRECTED BY: Jay Karas

GENRE: Comedy

Official CBS website: https://www.cbs.com/shows/ghosts/