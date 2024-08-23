German authorities don't rule out terrorism after knife attack kills at least 3, injures 8

Several people killed in knife attack in Germany Several people killed in knife attack at festival in Germany 01:06

A massive search is underway for an unknown man who killed three people and wounded at least eight in a knife attack at a festival in Solingen, Germany.

Markus Caspers, from the counterterrorism section of the public prosecutor's office, said in a news conference Saturday that authorities have not found the perpetrator, but a 15-year-old boy who police believe knew about the planned attack was arrested earlier in the day.

Officials said that they are not ruling out the possibility of terrorism as the motive behind the attack. Police believe a lone attacker was responsible.

Police officers stand next to a cordon after the knife attack at the Solingen city festival. Christoph Reichwein/picture alliance via Getty Images

"So far we have not been able to identify a motive, but looking at the overall circumstances," Caspers said.

Thorsten Fleiss from the German police, who was the chief of operations on Friday night, said that police are conducting various searches and investigations throughout the state of North Rhine Westphalia. The searches will continue throughout the day, he said. Authorities have also established an online portal where witnesses can upload footage and other information relevant to the attack.

Fleiss said that it is a "big challenge" to bring together available evidence and testimony from witnesses.

Authorities have described the three people killed as a 67-year-old man, a 56-year-old man, and a 56-year-old woman. No further information about their identities has been shared. Of the eight people wounded, four were seriously injured, officials said.

Police and ambulances stand near the scene of a stabbing attack in Solingen, Germany, on Aug. 23, 2024. Gianni Gattus/picture alliance via Getty Images

In a social media post, Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach wrote that the city was "in shock, fright and great sadness. We all wanted to celebrate our city anniversary together and now we have to mourn the dead and injured."

Crowded festival turns to chaos

Solingen is located roughly 18 miles from Düsseldorf and is home to about 160,000 people. On Friday, the city was marking its 650th anniversary with the "Festival of Diversity." It was supposed to run through Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering attractions such as live music, cabaret and acrobatics.

The attack took place amid the crowd in front of one stage. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., people alerted police to the presence of an attacker who had wounded several people with a knife.

A view of the site of yesterday's deadly stabbings that left three dead and eight injured on September 24, 2024 in Solingen, Germany. Sascha Schuermann / Getty Images

One of the festival organizers, Philipp Müller, appeared on stage on Friday and asked festivalgoers to "go calmly; please keep your eyes open, because unfortunately the perpetrator hasn't been caught."

Hours after the attack, the stage lights were still on as police and forensic investigators looked for clues in the cordoned-off square.

Well-wishers established an impromptu memorial, leaving flowers and candles at the scene. Police have warned people to stay vigilant.

People in mourning stood close to the site of yesterday's deadly stabbings that left three dead and eight injured on September 24, 2024, in Solingen, Germany. Sascha Schuermann / Getty Images

Authorities call for justice after "heinous" attack

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that the perpetrator of the attack must be caught quickly and punished with the full force of the law.

"The attack in Solingen is a terrible event that has shocked me greatly. ... We mourn the victims and stand by their families," Scholz said on X.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also spoke to the mayor of Solingen on Saturday morning.

Flowers, candles and tributes are placed close to the site of yesterday's deadly stabbings that left three dead and eight injured on September 24, 2024, in Solingen, Germany. Sascha Schuermann / Getty Images

"The heinous act in Solingen shocks me and our country. We mourn those killed and worry about those injured and I wish them strength and a speedy recovery from all my heart," Steinmeier said in a statement on Saturday. "The perpetrator needs to be brought to justice. Let's stand together — against hatred and violence."

Germany's top security official, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, recently proposed toughening weapons laws to allow only knives with a blade measuring up to about 2.4 inches, to be carried in public, rather than the currently-allowed length of 5 inches.

contributed to this report.