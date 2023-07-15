Watch CBS News
Gavilan Fire: New brush fire burning in Riverside County with potential to spread up to 200 acres

Riverside County firefighters are battling yet another brush fire, as a new blaze broke out Saturday afternoon near Gavilan Hills. 

Crews were dispatched to the cross of Gavilan Road and Idaleona Road at around 4:20 p.m. for the fire, which has been dubbed the Gavilan Fire. 

As it stands, the blaze has burnt through approximately 30 acres, but firefighters have predicted it could spread up to 200 acres as it burns in what firefighters call "heavy fuels."

Multiple water-dropping aircraft have already been dispatched to the area to assist with the firefight.

This is just the latest wildfire to break out in Riverside County in the last two days, as more than 8,000 acres have been torched between the Rabbit Fire in Lakeview, Reche Fire and the Highland Fire near Beaumont. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

