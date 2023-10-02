Garden Grove police investigate deadly shooting

The Garden Grove Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened Thursday around 2:50 p.m. in the 10000 block of Katella Avenue in Garden Grove. According to police, a man was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A second, uninjured man was also on the scene, according to police. Officers determined that the incident resulted from an altercation that escalated to a shooting.

The second individual involved is currently cooperating with the ongoing investigation and is not in custody at this time, police added.

Authorities are urging any witnesses with information about the incident to contact Detective Nikolic at 714-741-5877 or the Garden Grove Police Department.