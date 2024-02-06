All about Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers linebacker for the 2024 Super Bowl

Game Day: Fred Warner celebrates birthday with 49ers 7th win of the season Game Day: Fred Warner celebrates birthday with 49ers 7th win of the season 03:02

As the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII for the 2024 NFL championship, we're looking at some of the team's key players who will likely have a major impact on the big game.

The Super Bowl took place on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 3:30 p.m. PST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can tune in to watch the game broadcast live on both CBS and Nickelodeon or watch the livestream on Paramount+. More information on the game and how to watch it is available at CBS Sports.

There are plenty more stories to read in the run up to the Super Bowl from both CBS San Francisco and CBS News, including fascinating 49ers Faithful fan profiles, a look at some of the Super Bowl fan experiences available, where to find a Super Bowl watch party in the Bay Area, the crackdown on counterfeit NFL merchandise in Las Vegas and the record-setting amount of gambling expected for Sunday's game.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner's appearance at the 2024 Super Bowl will be his second since joining the NFL in 2018. Here's everything you need to know about the Niners linebacker.

What are Fred Warner's stats for this NFL season?

Warner had a combined 132 tackles this season, having played and started in 16 games. More than half of those, 70, were solo tackles.

He recorded 2.5 sacks this season, which was close to his career high of three. Warner, however, did set some career highs this season.

He set a career highs in interceptions with four, yards returned with 63, forced fumbles with four, and passes defended with 11.

What are Fred Warner's career stats?

Since starting in 2018, Warner has started and played in 97 games and recorded 766 combined tackles, of which 428 were solo tackles.

Warner's career total sacks stand at nine. He has recorded 46 passes defended, eight interceptions, 132 yards, one touchdown and 11 forced fumbles.

Warner has been named to the Professional Football Writers of America All-NFL Team for the past two seasons. He was also selected for the NFC Pro Bowl squad in 2020.

What are Fred Warner's contract details?

In 2021, Fred Warner agreed to a $95 million contract extension that would run through the 2026 season. It netted him an annual salary around $19 million.

How long has Fred Warner been in the NFL?

Warner is a member of the 2018 draft class and was picked by the 49ers as the 70th overall pick in the third round of the draft. He has played six seasons in the NFL, all of them with the 49ers.

Has Fred Warner ever won a Super Bowl?

Warner played against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in 2020, with the 49ers losing 31-20. Sunday marks his first return to the Super Bowl since then.

Where did Fred Warner go to college?

Warner played football for Brigham Young University for four years. He played a total of 49 games, recording 264 tackles, of which 158 were solo tackles.

He recorded 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and seven interceptions.

Who is Fred Warner's wife?

Fred Warner and Sydney Warner married in 2022. She was a contestant on "The Bachelor" season 24. She is currently 35 weeks pregnant, but was recently cleared to fly to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.