Fontana police searching for young mother after her 5-year-old gets abducted

Police are searching for a young mother after her 5-year-old boy was abducted in Fontana.

According to the Fontana Police Department, a suspect abducted Sebastian Sanchez after breaking into his home in the 15700 block of Paine Street Thursday morning. Investigators are not sure who kidnapped the little boy. They are searching for his mother 24-year-old Alexus Marie Gonzalez, who is a person of interest in the case.

San Bernardino authorities have issued an unrelated warrant for Gonzalez for kidnapping her 1.5-year-old son three weeks ago.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a red Avengers T-shirt, beige cargo shorts and no shoes. He is about 40 inches tall and weighs about 47 pounds.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Sanchez or Gonzalez, officers urge you to contact them at (909) 350-7700.