High water levels is causing flooding over some roadways in the Santa Clarita area.

SKYCAL was over Sand Canyon Road and Placerita Canyon Road where heavy water was seen flowing over both streets.

Drivers are advised to avoid low water bridges and crossings in the area.

FLOODING (1/5 - 10:44 a.m.): Water levels have caused flooding to roadways along Sand Canyon Road and Placerita Canyon Road. AVOID ALL Arizona crossings (low-water bridges/crossings) along Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon. Turn around, don't drown! pic.twitter.com/SH6pYz8Del — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) January 5, 2023