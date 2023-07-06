2 firefighters confirmed dead after fire aboard cargo ship in Port Newark

2 Newark firefighters killed battling fire aboard cargo ship 2 Newark firefighters killed battling fire aboard cargo ship 03:36

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two firefighters were confirmed dead overnight after a fire aboard a cargo ship in Port Newark.

A third firefighter is hospitalized with critical injuries, said a source who has been briefed on the situation.

The source said the ship was loaded with used cars that were apparently headed overseas to be refurbished and sold.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 10th floor of the ship docked by Corbin and Marsh streets. Officials said half a dozen vehicles on the 10th floor of the ship caught fire, then spread to the two floors above.

A public safety spokesperson said the main body of the fire has been put out, but crews are still working to get it completely under control.

Officials confirmed two firefighters went missing, then reached out to other agencies for help, but they were eventually found and pronounced dead on the scene.

"Our prayers go out to them, to their families, to their brothers and sisters in the fire department who fought beside them tonight and probably many fires before this one," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. "I saw acts of bravery and comradery today that are unparalleled. And it's very, very, very traumatic for all of us."

"Unfortunately, we have a loss. This is a tragedy, something that I, as a chief, never wanted to express," added Fire Chief Rufus Jackson.

Earlier this morning, there was a procession for the firefighters, which traveled from the port to a nearby hospital. Their identities have yet to be released, but they were both members of the Newark Fire Department.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of two Newark firefighters, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Thursday morning. "Tammy and I extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones, and we pray that those injured have a full and speedy recovery. This tragedy is a painful reminder of the dangers our firefighters face and their remarkable courage."

"Coast Guard is actively involved with the joint response and focused on the safety of responders, as well as assessing overall impact on the maritime transportation system and the environment," wrote Capt. Zeita Merchant, commander of Coast Guard Sector New York and captain of port of New York and New Jersey, in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Newark Fire Department, our partner agencies and the families of the firefighters lost during this response. These responders are working in inherently dangerous hazardous conditions when incidents of this nature occur, and their loss is truly tragic."

CBS New York learned the ship, called Grande Costa D'Avorio, traveled from Baltimore on a two-day journey. It can carry more than 47,000 tons and was carrying multiple cars at the time of the fire.

The ship was built in 2011 and sails under the flag of Italy, because it's owned by one of the country's leading ship owners, a family-owned company called the Grimaldi Group. The company specializes in the maritime transport of cars, as well as shipping containers.

The port, officially called the Port Newark Container Terminal, is about 272 acres -- the largest container port on the East Coast.

There's still no word on how exactly the fire started.

