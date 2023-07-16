Firefighters gain ground on 250-acre Gavilan Fire burning near Perris

Firefighters Sunday have gained ground on a brush fire burning near Gavilan Hills east of Perris that had scorched 250 acres.

The so-called Gavilan Fire was 50-percent contained by Sunday, less than a day after it broke out at the intersection of Gavilan Road and Idaleona Road.

Evacuation warnings previously issued as well as road closures remain in place for the following areas:

East of Gavilan Road, north of Santa Rosa Mine Road, west of Crescent Canyon Drive/Homestead Road and south of Gustin Road;



East of Norbert Street, north of El Nido Road, west of Lee/San Jacinto and south of Gustin Road; and

South of Country Pine, east of Gold Valley.

An care and reception center has been set up for displaced residents at Martin Luther King High School, located on 9301 Wood Road, in Riverside. Large and small animals can also be taken to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, which is located at 6851 Van Buren Boulevard in Jurupa Valley.