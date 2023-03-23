Firefighters engage Greater Alarm fire at commercial building in Lincoln Heights

Firefighters are engaged with a fire burning at a commercial building in Lincoln Heights.

The blaze was first reported at around 8:30 p.m., at a structure located in the 1700 block of N. Main Street.

With Sky-CAL overhead, large flames and smoke could be seen escaping from the roof of the building, which is possibly a movie studio, according to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews could be seen working on the roof as they attempted to release the smoke and flames. Two additional task forces were requested for assistance, LAFD said.

"They made it about halfway into the structure without yet locating the fire," a statement said, noting that they were working to assess the situation under "zero visibility conditions" from the address-side of the building.

Access to the rear of the building was delayed by vehicles surrounding the structure. However, once crews were able to make their way in through the rear, they reported that they could see the fire.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

No injuries have yet been reported.

