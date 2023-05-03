Firefighters battling multi-acre brushfire in Eastvale
Firefighters are engaged with a multi-acre brushfire in Eastvale.
According to CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department, the blaze has burned between five and seven acres of brush so far in the Santa Ana River bottom, near the 7700 block of Cobble Creek Drive.
Crews estimate that the fire could burn up to 25 acres.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.
No injuries have been reported and no evacuations have been ordered.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
