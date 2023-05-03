Firefighters battling multi-acre brushfire in Eastvale

Firefighters are engaged with a multi-acre brushfire in Eastvale.

According to CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department, the blaze has burned between five and seven acres of brush so far in the Santa Ana River bottom, near the 7700 block of Cobble Creek Drive.

Crews estimate that the fire could burn up to 25 acres.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported and no evacuations have been ordered.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Vegetation Fire:rpt@8:52 a.m. 7700blk Cobble Creek Drive in Eastvale. Five to seven acres of vegetation burning in the Santa Ana river bottom. No evacuations or injuries. #CobbleFIRE pic.twitter.com/kPeSvjUW4u — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 3, 2023