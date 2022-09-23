Watch CBS News
Firefighters battling 50 acre vegetation fire in Running Springs

By CBSLA Staff

Highway 330 closed due to brush fire in Running Springs
Highway 330 closed due to brush fire in Running Springs 01:02

San Bernardino County Fire Department crews are battling a 50 acre vegetation fire in the Running Springs area of San Bernardino County.

According to firefighters, the blaze, which has been dubbed the "Manzanita Fire" was first reported at around 3:20 p.m. near Highway 330. 

Drivers heading through the area were advised to seek alternate routes as the highway was shut down due to the firefighting effort. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on September 23, 2022 / 4:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

