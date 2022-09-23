Firefighters battling 50 acre vegetation fire in Running Springs

San Bernardino County Fire Department crews are battling a 50 acre vegetation fire in the Running Springs area of San Bernardino County.

According to firefighters, the blaze, which has been dubbed the "Manzanita Fire" was first reported at around 3:20 p.m. near Highway 330.

Drivers heading through the area were advised to seek alternate routes as the highway was shut down due to the firefighting effort.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.