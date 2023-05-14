3 killed, 6 injured in multi-car crash on I-10 in Cabazon

Three people were killed and six others were injured in a multi-car crash on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Cabazon.

The crash unfolded just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the injured, two patients were transported to the hospital via air ambulance with major injuries; two patients were transported via ground ambulance with moderate injuries; and two patients were assessed and declined care.

The California Highway Patrol says the eastbound Interstate 10 Freeway will be closed for approximately eight hours at Main Street. Traffic was being diverted at Main Street to Railroad Avenue and Haugen-Lehmann Way.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.