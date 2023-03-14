Evacuation warnings issued for Ventura County residents ahead of incoming storm

With yet another powerful storm closing in on the Southland, officials have issued a number of evacuation warnings for Ventura County residents who face the most risk of flooding or debris flow.

The storm is expected to bring heavy precipitation as soon as Monday evening, which could last through Tuesday.

As a result, evacuation warnings have been issued for residents living in the following areas beginning Monday at 6 p.m. and lasting through Tuesday at 10 p.m.:

South Matilija Road, Matilija Springs Area - Camino Cielo

North Fork Springs Road

Creek Road/Old Creek Road

Camp Chaffee Road/Casitas Vista Road Area

Lengthier evacuation warnings have also been issued in the following areas from 6 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Thursday:

Piru Canyon Road from Northeast Piru to Lake Piru

Ventura Beach RV Resort, which has been severely damaged by the most recent storms to hit the area, are also under evacuation warning, lasting from 6 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Matilija Canyon Road, which was severely damaged in January, still faces intermittent closures as reparations continue.

Last week, several homes in Camarillo were evacuated by flooding during a different winter storm.

Residents were advised to prepare for the worst, with county officials providing sandbags as needed at a number of fire stations.

For more information on evacuation warnings, road closures and other impacts that could come with the storm, visit Ventura County's Emergency Information Source.