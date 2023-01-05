Watch CBS News
Eucalyptus tree falls on vehicles in West Hollywood

By KCAL-NEWS Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A giant eucalyptus tree fell onto two vehicles in West Hollywood Thursday morning.

The tree came down at around 7 a.m. on Lexington Ave. near Spaulding Ave.

One of the vehicles belongs to resident Kyle Neal, who spoke to KCAL.

No injuries were reported.

Public works crews were on scene chopping up the tree to clean up the scene.

Fire department and public works crews were on scene and examining other trees in the neighborhood.

