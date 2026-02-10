Watch CBS News
Local News

Estranged husband of woman killed in San Bernardino Mountains pleads not guilty to murder charge

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The man charged with murder in connection with his estranged wife's November death in the San Bernardino Mountains pleaded not guilty in an arraignment hearing on Tuesday.

Gordon Abas Goodarzi, a 66-year-old resident of Rolling Hills, appeared in front of a judge in a San Bernardino County courthouse Tuesday morning wearing an orange jumpsuit with his hands cuffed. He spoke only to his attorneys, who entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

The court denied bail for Goodarzi, who will remain in custody for his trial, which was set to begin with a preliminary hearing on Feb. 24.

screenshot-2026-01-26-222125.png
Aryan Papoli, the 58-year-old woman whose body was found in the San Bernardino Mountains in Nov. 2025. aryanpapoli.net

Goodarzi is accused of killing his estranged wife, 58-year-old Aryan Papoli of Newport Beach. She was found dead about 75 feet down a steep embankment in Crestline on Nov. 18 with injuries consistent with a fall. An autopsy later determined her death to be a homicide, authorities said.

Papoli filed for divorce from Goodarzi just months before her death after 28 years of marriage, according to court documents. A tech CEO, Goodarzi, along with Papoli, owned five properties, including one in Crestline, where her body was found.

According to court documents, the crime could have "involved great violence," the "attempted or actual taking of great monetary value," or that Papoli was "particularly vulnerable."  

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue