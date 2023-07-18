Elderly woman randomly attacked outside home in East Los Angeles

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly woman as she was working in her East Los Angeles yard over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Rosalina Martinez was outside her home in the 1000 block of Fraser Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Saturday when she was approached from behind by the suspect.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released security images of Sergio Andrew Garcia, 21, the person of interest in the attack.

East Los Angeles Sheriff's are looking for suspect Andrew Sergio Garcia in connection with the assault on an East LA elderly woman Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

"Suspect Garcia suddenly approached the victim from behind, pulled her hair and threw her to the ground," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

According to detectives, Garcia punched Martinez in the face multiple times and he was startled when someone nearby began yelling at him to stop.

"The suspect proceeded to punch the victim in the face two additional times prior to fleeing the location on a black bicycle," the sheriff's statement said.

Neighbors came out and called 911 and the suspect fled. Martinez has lived in the community for decades and she said she is now scared to go outside alone.

Garcia is said to be about 5 feet-5 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the sheriff's East Los Angeles station at 323-264-4151. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org