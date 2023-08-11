El Segundo Little League hopes to advance to Little League World Series

El Segundo's Little League team is just one victory away from securing their spot to the Little League World Series in Williamsport PA.

The team plays Northern California champions, San Ramon's Bollinger Canyon Friday night at 6 p.m. (ESPN), and this game will determine the champion of the West Region Tournament, and who gets to go to Williamsport.

The game is a rematch of El Segundo's 4-3 victory Saturday in the opener in the four-team tournament for both teams.

El Segundo hasn't played since defeating the all-star team from the Hilo Little League, the Hawaii state champion, 6-0, Monday.

Bollinger Canyon earned its spot in the regional's championship game with a 3-0 victory over Hilo Wednesday in the final of the elimination bracket in the modified double-elimination tournament.

There will be a watch party at Rock & Brews El Segundo, with 20% of the sales going directly to the families of the players to help with travel costs.

El Segundo is 13-1 in four tournaments this summer. It qualified for the West Region Tournament by winning the 10-team Southern California Divisional Tournament.

Bollinger Canyon is also 13-1 in four tournaments.

A team from Los Angeles County has not won the West Region Tournament since 1994, when the all-star team from the Northridge Little League won and went on to win the U.S. championship with a team including future USC and NFL quarterback Matt Cassel.

One other team from Los Angeles County has qualified for the Little League World Series over that span.

The all-star team from the Torrance Little League qualified for the Little League World Series in 2021 when the World Series was limited to U.S. teams because of the coronavirus and each of the top

two teams from the eight U.S. regions advanced to the World Series instead of just the champion.