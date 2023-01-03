Watch CBS News
Early snowpack is good sign for impact on drought

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

We're in the middle of one of the snowiest starts to winter in decades.

The California Department of Water Resources will conduct its first snow survey of the season on Tuesday.

The University of California-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory tracks snowpack across the state. Experts say mountain runoff is a good sign for the drought, but we should remain cautiously optimistic.

"It's January, we're still very, very excited about these storms rolling through," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and manager of the Central Sierra Snow Lab. "But it's going to be March or April before we can start making determinations about how it's going to impact our drought, and whether or not we can ease off of our water conservation."

Schwartz says there are some early signs that California could fare better this year. The Southern Sierra has lots of snow and more storms are expected.

