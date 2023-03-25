Early in-person voting begins for LA City Council seat vacated by Nury Martinez

Early in-person voting started Saturday for a Council District 6 special election to fill the seat vacated by Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez. The councilwoman resigned on October 12, last year after her 2021 recorded racist comments were leaked.

In November 2022, The Los Angeles City Council voted 10-0 to approve the special election at an estimated cost to the city of up to $7.65 million. The special election takes place on April 4 and seven candidates on the special election ballot are vying to fill the remainder of Martinez's term, which ends in December 2024.

The Sixth District -- which includes central and eastern portions of the San Fernando Valley -- is being overseen by a non-voting caretaker, the city's chief legislative analyst, Sharon Tso. A non-voting caretaker does not hold a seat on the council, but oversees the council office to make sure the district provides constituent services and other basic functions.

Martinez, along with fellow councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera, the president of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, can be heard making racist comments targeting Councilman Mike Bonin's two-year-old Black son, as well as several other ethnic groups during an Oct. 2021 recorded conversation.

Hours after the audio was first leaked, Martinez stepped down from her presidency, then her full council resignation followed days later.