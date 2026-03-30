Driver of stolen U-Haul crashes, kills 1 during Orange County pursuit, authorities say

Authorities say two people are in custody after the driver of a stolen U-Haul crashed into another vehicle in San Clemente, killing an innocent person on Monday morning.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies attempted to pull over the driver of an allegedly stolen U-Haul just before 8 a.m. The driver refused, leading to a pursuit.

A short time into the pursuit, the U-Haul's driver collided with another vehicle in the area of Ola Vista and Granada, located in a residential neighborhood just south of the popular North El Camino Real road and the 5 Freeway. The driver and passenger inside the U-Haul fled the scene.

Multiple passengers were inside the vehicle that was hit. Authorities confirmed one of the passengers was killed. They're yet to be identified publicly. Other passengers were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies later located the driver and a passenger who were inside the U-Haul. They are in custody, according to the sheriff's department.

No additional details were immediately made available.