Driver in LADWP SUV rams LAPD cruisers during pursuit, crashes in Atwater Village

A driver wanted for assault with a deadly weapon led Los Angeles police officers in an LADWP SUV on a dangerous pursuit, ramming several vehicles including officers' cruisers.

It's unclear at this time if the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power SUV was stolen.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the pursuit began a little after 6:30 p.m. and ended before 7 p.m. The suspect crashed in Atwater Village prompting a standoff between him and officers.

The suspect seemed agitated but alive while hanging halfway out of the SUV's windshield. KCAL News

Officers said the man is armed with a screwdriver. They have fired shots at him.

The suspect appeared to be very agitated, hanging outside the SUV's rear windshield while moving erratically and smearing blood on the trunk.

A SWAT team arrived after about an hour passed.