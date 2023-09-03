Dramatic video shows scuffle involving El Monte store owners and would-be smash-and-grab robber

Jewelry store owners and relatives working at the time fought back against a would-be smash-and-grab robber in El Monte.

The incident unfolded Saturday afternoon at Meza Jewelry in 10900 block of Main Street.

There, the suspect walked in allegedly with pepper spray and a hammer, prompting the owners and workers to fight back, punching and kicking the suspect.

Dramatic video shows the scuffle and its aftermath as the suspect ran out of the store shirtless. Several nearby store owners and workers witnessed the incident unfold.

"I was really scared because it can happen to anyone," said Raul Moya, a nearby business owner.

Police were reviewing all security video and cellphone video and may have a lead on the suspect.