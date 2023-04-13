Drake Bell, star of 'Drake & Josh,' is 'considered missing and endangered'

Fla Police: Actor Drake Bell missing and endangered Fla Police: Actor Drake Bell missing and endangered 00:45

(CNN) -- The Daytona Beach Police Department is seeking information to help them locate actor Drake Bell.

A post on the department's verified Facebook account Thursday reads, "Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986."

"He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023," according to the post. "He is considered missing and endangered."

The star's legal name is Jared Drake Bell.

Drake Bell, here in 2019, is "considered missing and endangered," according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

CNN has reached out to representatives for the police department and Bell for additional information.

The 36-year-old actor's social media accounts have not been updated since April 3, when his verified Twitter account had a post of his interview with YouTuber Roberto Mtz.

On Instagram, his most recent posts include video of his infant son, shared by Drake's wife, Janet Von Schmeling, dated March 6.

Bell starred on Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show" and "Drake & Josh" in the early 2000s.

In 2021, he pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit texts to a 15-year-old girl and was sentenced to probation.