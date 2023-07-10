Dodgers take high school outfielder Kendall George with No. 36 pick in 2023 MLB Draft

The Dodgers have selected high school outfielder Kendall George with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

George, 18, is one of a just a handful of high schoolers taken in this year's first round, currently ranking as the No. 2 overall outfielder in Texas and No. 17 in the nation by Perfect Game. He is ranked as the 65th best prospect in the entire draft by MLB Pipeline.

With the 36th pick, the @Dodgers select Atascocita (TX) outfielder Kendall George, No. 65 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/1s1j9XMVvD pic.twitter.com/cM4sp59sb4 — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 10, 2023

A senior at Atascocita High School in Humble Texas, George is 5-foot, 10-inches tall and is currently committed to the University of Arkansas.

While he isn't know for power at the plate, George is considered one of the fastest players in this year's draft, with MLB ranking his speed as 80 grade (out of 80).

Related: Angels select FAU first baseman Nolan Schanuel with No. 11 pick in 2023 MLB Draft

CBS Sports compares the speedy outfielder to Juan Pierre, a former Dodger outfielder who played 14 big league seasons, retiring No. 18 all time in stolen bases.

He's the first high schooler taken by the Dodgers franchise since they took second baseman Gavin Lux in 2016.

The Dodgers first round pick number fell 10 spots because their payroll exceeded the luxury tax threshold by more than $40 million.