Dodgers manager confirms meeting with Shohei Ohtani

By KCAL-News Staff

In no uncertain terms, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is the team's main target this offseason. "Clearly, Shohei is our top priority," Roberts said during his regularly scheduled Winter Meetings media availability Tuesday in Nashville (per The Athletic). He added the two parties met at Dodger Stadium a few days ago.

"I don't feel like lying is something I do. I was asked a question. It's going to come out at some point," Roberts said when asked why he revealed the Dodgers had a meeting with Ohtani (per MLB.com). "... It was just a pleasure to get to spend some time with him."

December 5, 2023

