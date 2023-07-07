Dodgers, Angels to Begin Two-Game Series at Dodger Stadium

Eds: Game set to begin at 7:10 p.m. The Los Angeles Dodgers public relations department can be reached at 323-224-1301 or dodgersmedia@ladodgers.com; Matt Birch, the Angels' senior manager of communications, at 714-940-2092 or Matthew.Birch@angels.com.

The Dodger Stadium portion of the Freeway Series begins Friday evening with the Los Angeles Dodgers trying to continue their winning ways and the Los Angeles Angels seeking to end a slump.

The Dodgers (49-38) have won 10 of their last 15 games after losing 10 of their previous 14 entering the Angel Stadium portion of the Freeway Series June 20 to move from third place in the National League West, 4 1/2 games behind the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks, into second, a half- game behind Arizona.

The Angels (45-44) have lost 11 of their last 15 games since June 20, dropping from second in the American League West, five games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers, into third, 6 1/2 games behind Texas and a half- game ahead of the fourth-place Seattle Mariners.

The Angels are 3 1/2 games behind in the race for the American League's third and final wild-card berth behind the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, who are tied for the spot with 48-40 records.

Tony Gonsolin (4-3) will pitch for the Dodgers while fellow right- hander Griffin Canning (6-3) will start for the Angels.

Gonsolin is 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA in two career starts against the Angels, including a victory in his most recent appearance, June 14, 2022, when he pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, walking two and striking out six.

Angels' designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has a single in six career at- bats against Gonsolin, striking out twice.

Canning will be pitching at Dodger Stadium for the first time. The former UCLA and Santa Margarita Catholic High School standout is 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA in two career starts against the Dodgers, including a victory in his most recent appearance, May 7, 2021, when he allowed one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking three.

The Dodgers are 5-7 in Gonsolin's starts in 2023 while the Angels are 8-5 in Canning's starts.

The Dodgers have an eight-game winning streak against the Angels, including 2-0 victories June 20 and 21 at Angel Stadium.

The Dodgers trail the all-time series 73-69, but have a 39-31 advantage at Dodger Stadium.

The 7:10 p.m. game will be televised by SportsNet LA and Bally Sports West.

The teams will meet again Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break.