Dodger Stadium concession workers threatening to strike

Dodger Stadium concession workers vote to go on strike if demands are not met

With less than one week before baseball fans descend onto Chavez Ravine for the 2022 MLB All-Star, Dodger Stadium faces a potential problem.

Concession workers at Dodger Stadium have agreed to go on strike if need be.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: The MLB All-Star game logo at Dodger Stadium on July 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty Images

More than 1,500 people work at the Dodger Stadium concessions and they are demanding better wages and health insurance.

The concession workers are represented by Unite Here Local 11.

"That's everybody from the person serving you your Dodger Dog, your beer, up in the premium suites, giving you your peanuts," Maria Hernandez, Unite Here Local 11 organizer told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner.

After the union's last contract expired in 2019, it believes concession workers are long overdue for a raise.

"Let's say you work the 80 home games, for example, you probably make what like $12,000 a year," Hernandez said. "Who can survive off of that? You can't."

Laura Ortiz has worked as a bartender at Dodger Stadium for more than 18 years. She told Reiner that Dodger Stadium has become a second home fore her.

Although she loves her job, she is not in love with the current compensation setup.

"It's hard to live with those wages - there's no way we can do it," Ortiz said.

Major League Baseball's players association showed its support for the concession workers on Monday, releasing a statement.

"Like thousands of ballpark workers across the country, Local 11's members are a vital yet under appreciated part of what makes our game great. They deserve to be treated fairly. ...," the MLBPA's statement said.

The threat of a concession worker strike poses a serious problem for MLB and the Dodgers, who will host the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980.

Local 11 told Reiner they'd like something similar to the deal it just struck with the company that employs concession workers at SoFi Stadium.

Compass Group is the company that employs the concession workers at Dodger Stadium. The foodservice company declined to comment as did the Dodgers.