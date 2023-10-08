Detectives review video from nearby cameras after mass shooting in Inglewood

Mass shooting kills 2, wounds 3 others just blocks from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Detectives were reviewing video from nearby security cameras surrounding the site of a mass shooting just blocks from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Two men were killed and three others were injured.

A motive remains unknown for the shootings, which unfolded just before 5 p.m. Saturday at Manchester and 11th Street. Video from the scene showed grey Toyota and a white pickup truck riddled with bullets.

"Who would just walk up to someone and shoot them five times, you know, five people?" Cathy Joseph, a neighbor, said. "That's kind of ridiculous and scary so for that to happen in this area is really not right."

Investigators say the attacker drove up and shot five men in their 50s as they sat in parked cars. One man died at the scene and another at a hospital. One man is in critical condition and two others are expected to survive.

So far, authorities have no suspects for the attack.