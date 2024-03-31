Deputy, suspect taken to hospital following deputy involved shooting in East LA
A deputy and a suspect have been transported to the hospital Sunday following a deputy involved shooting in East Los Angeles.
The incident unfolded at midnight in the 3900 block of Snow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.