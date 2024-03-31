Watch CBS News
Deputy, suspect taken to hospital following deputy involved shooting in East LA

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A deputy and a suspect have been transported to the hospital Sunday following a deputy involved shooting in East Los Angeles. 

The incident unfolded at midnight in the 3900 block of Snow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 7:59 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

