Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies search for 13-year-old mother, her newborn baby who disappeared

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Deputies search for missing 13-year-old mother and her newborn baby
Deputies search for missing 13-year-old mother and her newborn baby 00:23

Deputies are asking for help on Monday to find a teenage mother and her newborn baby after the pair disappeared over the weekend.

Nevaeh Lorane Martinez, 13, and her 2-week-old baby D'Angelo Hill left her foster home to visit family in East Los Angeles on Sunday. While the pair made it to the family home, they never returned to Martinez's foster parents. She and her baby were last seen at about noon.

Deputies believe that the pair are near White Memorial Hospital. Martinez had run away in the past before the baby was born. 

The teenage mom is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left cheek in cursive writing. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. 

Her son is 19 inches tall, 10 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue onesie. 

Deputies urge anyone with information on Martinez and Hill's whereabouts to contact investigators at (323) 820-6775. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers via phone at (800) 222-8477 or through its website here.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 8:49 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.