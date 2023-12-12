Deputies search for 13-year-old mother, her newborn baby who disappeared

Deputies are asking for help on Monday to find a teenage mother and her newborn baby after the pair disappeared over the weekend.

Nevaeh Lorane Martinez, 13, and her 2-week-old baby D'Angelo Hill left her foster home to visit family in East Los Angeles on Sunday. While the pair made it to the family home, they never returned to Martinez's foster parents. She and her baby were last seen at about noon.

Deputies believe that the pair are near White Memorial Hospital. Martinez had run away in the past before the baby was born.

The teenage mom is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left cheek in cursive writing. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Her son is 19 inches tall, 10 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue onesie.

Deputies urge anyone with information on Martinez and Hill's whereabouts to contact investigators at (323) 820-6775. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers via phone at (800) 222-8477 or through its website here.