Deputies exchange fire with suspect in Valinda; standoff continues

Authorities are actively investigating a shooting that happened in Valinda early Friday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 16900 block of Wing Lane after learning of a man armed with a gun in the area, who was reportedly shooting at someone. Upon arrival, the suspect opened began firing on deputies, prompting them to return fire, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

No deputies were injured in the exchange of gunfire, though they were still unsure if the suspect suffered any gunshot wounds.

One woman was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering an injury during the incident, but it was not said to be shooting-related injury.

The suspect is reported to be barricading inside of a home in the area, and deputies are working to determine who the suspect is and if it's his home.

As of 6:30 p.m., authorities reported that the suspect was still firing shots out of the window of the home he was in.

Both LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau and the Crisis Negotiation Team are at the scene in hopes of bringing the incident to a peaceful end.

There was an extremely large law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation continued.

While the standoff continued, deputies evacuated residents in several homes in the surrounding area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.