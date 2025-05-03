Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles Clippers, will play Oklahoma City Thunder in next round
The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday.
Game 7 decided which team would advance in the West Semifinals and which team would go home.
The Nuggets hit their stride in the second quarter, outscoring the Clippers 37-21. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook were instrumental during an 11-2 run that helped them take control of the game. The Nuggets surged ahead with a 93-66 lead going into the fourth quarter.
They will go on to play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the next round.