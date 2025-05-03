Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles Clippers, will play Oklahoma City Thunder in next round

The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome on May 01, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Getty Images

Game 7 decided which team would advance in the West Semifinals and which team would go home.

The Nuggets hit their stride in the second quarter, outscoring the Clippers 37-21. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook were instrumental during an 11-2 run that helped them take control of the game. The Nuggets surged ahead with a 93-66 lead going into the fourth quarter.

They will go on to play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the next round.