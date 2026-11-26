Jeremy Dent-Smith scored 21 points and Saint Mary's stunned No. 6 UCLA with 15 3-pointers to hand the Bruins their first loss, 85-70 on Thursday in the Rady Children's Invitational.

Joshua Dent and Mantas Juzenas added 18 points apiece for the Gaels (7-1), who ruined the chance for a Top 10 showdown in the championship game Friday. Darius Bivins had 16 and Vangelis Zougris 10.

The Gaels advanced to face No. 7 Texas, which beat Georgetown 92-83 to improve to 7-0. The Bruins (6-1) will face the Hoyas in the third-place game.

Jaylen Petty scored 15 points for UCLA. Xavier Booker had 14 and Nikola Kusturica 10.

Saint Mary's made 15 of 28 shots from behind the arc, including five by Dent-Smith, four by Juzenas and three by Dent.

The Gaels put the Bruins on their heels with two quick 3-pointers and a third just three minutes in. Six of their first seven made field goals were from behind the arc, giving them a 25-20 lead.

UCLA's only lead was 26-25 on a jumper by Petter with nine minutes left in the first half.

But the Gaels wrestled it back for good on a 3 by Dent-Smith to start a 15-5 closing burst for a 45-35 halftime lead. Dent hit another 3 during the run and Joshua Dent added a baseline 3 to set the halftime score.

Saint Mary's made 10 of 15 3-pointers in the first half.

The Gaels have scored more than 80 points in their first eight games for the first time in school history.

Saint Mary's is coached by Mickey McConnell, who was promoted after Randy Bennett left for Arizona State after 25 seasons with the Gaels. McConnell played under Bennett from 2007-11.