All about Deebo Samuel, 49ers wide receiver for the 2024 Super Bowl

As the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII for the 2024 NFL championship, we're looking at some of the team's key players who will likely have a major impact on the big game.

The Super Bowl started at 3:30 p.m. PST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can tune in to watch the game broadcast live on both CBS and Nickelodeon or watch the livestream on Paramount+. More information on the game and how to watch it is available at CBS Sports.

More information on Super Bowl LVIII is available on live blogs being updated throughout the game at both CBS News and CBS Sports.

There are plenty more stories to read in the run up to the Super Bowl from both CBS San Francisco and CBS News, including fascinating 49ers Faithful fan profiles, a look at some of the Super Bowl fan experiences available, the skyrocketing price of tickets to the big game, the crackdown on counterfeit NFL merchandise in Las Vegas and the record-setting amount of gambling expected for Sunday's game.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is playing in his second Super Bowl. Here's everything you need to know about the Niners receiver.

What are Deebo Samuel's stats for this NFL season?

In the 2023 regular season, Samuel had 60 receptions for 892 yards, averaging 14.9 yards per reception, and scored seven receiving touchdowns along with five rushing touchdowns. During the two playoff games between Green Bay and Detroit, Sameul had 10 receptions for 113 yards.

What are Deebo Samuel's career stats?

Over five regular seasons in the NFL, Samuel had 283 receptions for 4,122 yards, scoring 19 receiving touchdowns and 19 rushing touchdowns. In the postseason, Samuel had 43 receptions for 605 yards, scoring two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. In 2021, he was selected to the Pro Bowl and received first-team All-Pro honors.

What are Deebo Samuel's contract details?

Samuel is in the midst of a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season. The extension is worth up to $73.5 million, with $58.1 million guaranteed.

How long has Deebo Samuel been in the NFL?

Samuel was drafted by the 49ers with the 36th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has played all five seasons in the NFL with the team. During his professional career, Samuel has been named to the Pro Bowl once, in 2021.

Has Deebo Samuel ever won a Super Bowl before?

No. During his rookie season, he was part of the 49ers team that played in Super Bowl 54, also against the Chiefs. Sunday marks his first return to the Super Bowl since then.

Where did Deebo Samuel go to college?

Samuel played for the University of South Carolina. During his college career with the Gamecocks, Samuel appeared in 30 games, registering 148 receptions for 2,076 yards and 16 touchdowns. Samuel also recorded seven rushing touchdowns and four touchdowns as a kick returner at South Carolina.

What do we know about Deebo Samuel's family?

Samuel's longtime girlfriend, Mahogany Jones, is a model and influencer. Jones is also an entrepreneur, who launched her own clothing company called Shades of Mahogany.

The couple welcomed their son, Tyshun Raequan Samuel Jr., in 2021.

Samuel was given the nickname "Deebo" by his father, Galen, after the character Deebo played by Tiny Lister Jr. in the 1995 movie Friday because Samuel's habit of taking items away from people when he was a toddler.